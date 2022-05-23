These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movements.

Amid the ongoing tough environment, mixed market sentiment on macro factors, insider trading, and other variables seem to have dominated today’s stock market. Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below.

5 Biggest Movers

VMware, Inc. (VMW), a cloud computing firm, was the biggest gainer in pre-market trading, jumping more than 23% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. Positive sentiment followed speculations related to the expected buyout deal under which the chipmaker Broadcom (AVGO) is likely to acquire VMware in a cash-and-stock transaction.

Meanwhile, Eve Holding, Inc. (EVEX) dropped 8.5% in pre-market trading at last glance, after jumping more than 6% at Friday’s close. It seems that market volatility is igniting investor sentiments for the developer of urban air mobility solutions.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE) rose 6.1% in pre-market trading at the time of writing after closing 15.1% lower on Friday. It seems that the disclosure of institutional investors’ losses last week, along with individual investors, drove stock volatility. The company is a provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants.

Real estate broker Compass, Inc. (COMP) increased 6% in pre-market trading at the last check. News of the insider buying of shares by the company’s independent director, Frank Martell, seems to have driven investor sentiment. He bought shares worth $162,000 at an average price of $5.39 per share.

Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) completes the list. It gained 6% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. There is no fundamental news to explain the trading frenzy.

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market opens. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers…

