These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movements. 

Today’s stock market is dominated by mixed market sentiment on company-specific news, macro factors, and other variables. Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below. 

5 Biggest Movers 

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) was the biggest gainer in pre-market trading, jumping around 29.46% at last watch. The positive sentiment followed a Financial Times report, which stated that private equity firm Thoma Bravo will acquire the cybersecurity company for $6.9 billion. No comments were received from either of the companies. 

Meanwhile, China-based EV maker NIO Inc. (NIO) declined in pre-market trading, recording losses of around 8.15% at the time of writing. The company’s suspension of production due to supply issues following the resurgence of COVID-19 cases raised investors’ anxiety. 

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) surged 7.48% in the pre-market session, at the time of writing. Positive sentiment followed a report stating that China is likely to approve the first batch of gaming licenses since July. It is a Chinese Internet technology company, which provides online services centered on content, community, communications, and commerce. 

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS), a Canadian holding company of winter clothing manufacturers, dove 7.2% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. It seems the disclosure in the company’s recent SEC filing that Russell Investments Group Ltd. has increased its stake in Canada Goose by 95.5% during the fourth quarter has impacted investor sentiment. The firm now owned 27,177 shares of the company’s stock after an additional buy of 13,275 shares. 

London-based online car retailer Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) completes the list. It jumped 7.2% in pre-market trading, at last watch. The upward movement followed a 7.4% gain in price at Friday’s close. The company recorded strong results for the last quarter of 2021 driving investor optimism. Revenues stood at £245 million, up 227% year-over-year. Additionally, 16,235 vehicles were sold during the quarter, up 145%. 

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market opens. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers… 

