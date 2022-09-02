tiprankstipranks
Market News

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday

Story Highlights

Let’s understand why HCP, IOT, LULU, NCNO, and PD stocks were the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session.

Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:

Five Biggest Movers

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) tops the list as it gained 13.5% early Friday. The upside might have been triggered by the company’s encouraging second-quarter Fiscal 2023 earnings results. Revenues of $113.9 million in the second quarter rose 52% year-over-year. The company’s adjusted net loss of 17 cents per share was narrower than analysts’ estimates of a loss of 31 cents per share.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was trading 9.7% up at the last check. Shares of the athletic-apparel maker mostly surged on encouraging second-quarter 2022 results. LULU recorded adjusted net earnings of $2.20 per share, surpassing estimates of $1.86 per share. The top line rose 29% to $1.87 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. The company also upwardly revised its earnings and revenue outlook for the full-year 2022.

Shares of physical asset tracking company PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) were trending 9.2% higher at the time of writing. The company has delivered better-than-expected results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2023. Total revenues rose 33.6% year-over-year to $90.3 million and beat estimates of $88 million. Further, an adjusted net loss of four cents per share came in narrower than analysts’ estimates of eight cents per share.

Shares of cloud banking and digital transformation solutions provider nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) were almost 3.9% up at the time of writing. NCNO stock has been rising on encouraging second-quarter Fiscal 2023 results. The company’s adjusted net loss of four cents per share was narrower than Street’s estimates of eight cents per share. Total revenues jumped 50% over the prior year to $99.6 million.

Last on the list is Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT), which was trending 3.6% higher at the time of writing. The company has delivered better-than-expected results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2023 and raised its full-year revenue guidance. Total revenues were up 52% year-over-year to $153.5 million and beat analysts’ estimates of $143 million. The company’s adjusted net loss of four cents per share was narrower than the Street’s loss expectation of six cents per share.

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market open. On Monday, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers…

