These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday

Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:

Five Biggest Movers

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) topped the list on Friday, with its shares up over 49% in the pre-market trading session. The Chinese technical services provider recently signed an agreement with medical firm Jiqing Biomedical Technology Co. As per the terms of the deal, WeTrade will be the exclusive seller of Jiqing’s monkeypox virus test kits outside China.

New York-based software-as-a-service provider Olo, Inc. (NYSE: OLO) was trading almost 32% lower at the time of writing. The stock plunged 26% in Thursday’s extended trade following its disappointing results for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings came in at one cent per share versus four cents reported last year. Revenues totaled $45.6 million, just shy of the Street’s estimate of $45.8 million.

Shares of Brazilian petroleum company Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) slipped more than 16% early Friday after the news that it was looking to sell its potassium mining rights in the Amazon basin. The rights include 22 requests for research that are pending approval, four already-authorized mining requests, and eight mining concessions.

Next on the list is Toast, Inc. (NYSE: TOST), which spiked 15.3% at the last check following a gain of 12% in after-hours trading on Thursday. Encouraging results for the second quarter of 2022 pushed the stock up. Revenues increased 58% year-over-year to $675 million. A net loss of 11 cents per share was narrower than the consensus loss estimate of 12 cents and the year-ago loss of 64 cents per share.

Finally, lower-than-expected second-quarter results pulled Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) stock down by 15% in Friday’s pre-market trade. Revenues totaled $1.16 billion, missing the Street’s expectation of $1.22 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at 57 cents per share, way below the consensus estimate of 64 cents.

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market open. On Monday, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers…

