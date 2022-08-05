These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday

Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:

Five Biggest Movers

Atlas (NYSE: ATCO) tops the list with its stock trading 22.2% up early Friday. Shares of the global asset manager rose on the receipt of a non-binding acquisition offer from Poseidon Acquisition Corp. Poseidon has offered to buy Atlas’ common shares at $14.45 per share for cash.

Shares of cybersecurity company Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) were trading 19.3% up in Friday’s pre-market trading session. The upside was triggered by solid results for the second quarter of 2022. Revenues of $234.5 million topped the consensus estimate of $227.3 million. The company reported break-even earnings for the quarter against the consensus loss estimate of at least $0.01 per share. Furthermore, Cloudflare has increased its revenue outlook for the full-year 2022.

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) a leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, was trending 18.1% lower in Friday’s early trade, largely due to disappointing guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023. The company revised its FY23 guidance when it reported the fiscal first-quarter results on Thursday. It now expects revenue to range from $424 million to $432 million, lower than the $454 million to $458 million projected earlier.

Shares of the Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) were trading 14.1% down at the last check. There seems to be no definite reason that could have led to the plunge in the gaming and hospitality company’s stock price.

Last on the list is DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH), which was up 11.6% at the time of writing. The company’s second-quarter revenues beat expectations on strong delivery demand and triggered the stock rally. The San Francisco-based company’s revenues grew 30% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, exceeding analysts’ estimate of $1.52 billion.

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market open. On Monday, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers…

