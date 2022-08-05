tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday

Story Highlights

From earnings results to takeover whispers, let’s see what made ATCO, NET, DOCS, BYD, and DASH stocks the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session.

Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:

Five Biggest Movers

Atlas (NYSE: ATCO) tops the list with its stock trading 22.2% up early Friday. Shares of the global asset manager rose on the receipt of a non-binding acquisition offer from Poseidon Acquisition Corp. Poseidon has offered to buy Atlas’ common shares at $14.45 per share for cash.

Shares of cybersecurity company Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) were trading 19.3% up in Friday’s pre-market trading session. The upside was triggered by solid results for the second quarter of 2022. Revenues of $234.5 million topped the consensus estimate of $227.3 million. The company reported break-even earnings for the quarter against the consensus loss estimate of at least $0.01 per share. Furthermore, Cloudflare has increased its revenue outlook for the full-year 2022.

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) a leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, was trending 18.1% lower in Friday’s early trade, largely due to disappointing guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023. The company revised its FY23 guidance when it reported the fiscal first-quarter results on Thursday. It now expects revenue to range from $424 million to $432 million, lower than the $454 million to $458 million projected earlier.

Shares of the Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) were trading 14.1% down at the last check. There seems to be no definite reason that could have led to the plunge in the gaming and hospitality company’s stock price.

Last on the list is DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH), which was up 11.6% at the time of writing. The company’s second-quarter revenues beat expectations on strong delivery demand and triggered the stock rally. The San Francisco-based company’s revenues grew 30% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, exceeding analysts’ estimate of $1.52 billion.

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market open. On Monday, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers…

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BYD

Market NewsBoyd Stock Fails to Keep This Top Insider in the Game
2M ago
BYD
Boyd Gaming Rises 5% on Acquisition Plans
BYD
A Closer Look at Boyd’s Newly Added Risk Factors
BYD
More BYD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BYD

Market NewsBoyd Stock Fails to Keep This Top Insider in the Game
2M ago
BYD
Market NewsBoyd Gaming Rises 5% on Acquisition Plans
4M ago
BYD
Market NewsA Closer Look at Boyd’s Newly Added Risk Factors
5M ago
BYD
More BYD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Parkland Posts Upbeat Q2 Earnings Results, Revises Guidance
Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 05: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Website Traffic Predicts Yelp’s Q2 Beat; Shares Up 14%
YELP
Why Did Adidas Shares Jump Despite Trimmed FY22 Outlook?
Canaccord Genuity Reports Weak Q1 Results
FIGS Posts Upbeat Q2 Results; Website Traffic Hinted at It
FIGS
Block Stock Price Dropped 7%. Here’s Why
SQ
AMTD IDEA Stock Tanks 31% as Key Investor Quits
HKD
AMTD
New Rolls Royce boss facing uphill battle after profit miss
More Market News >