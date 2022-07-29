These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday

Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:

Five Biggest Movers

Headquartered in California, Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) tops the list by losing 24.8% in Friday’s pre-market trading session. The company reported disappointing results for the second quarter of 2022 on Thursday. Net loss came in at 82 cents per share, wider than the Street’s estimate of 71 cents per share. The metric also compares unfavorably with the year-ago earnings of 52 cents per share. Further, it has given an unimpressive net revenue outlook for the third quarter, largely due to expectations of sluggish ad spending and slowing sales of streaming hardware.

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) were trading 15.8% lower at the last check. The downside has been triggered by weak second-quarter results. The medical devices manufacturing company posted adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share and revenues of $696.2 million. Both the metrics missed the consensus estimates of 19 cents per share and $698.6 million, respectively.

Next on the list is ArcBest Corp. (NASDAQ: ARCB), which was up 14.6% at the time of writing. The stock was riding high on better-than-expected second-quarter performance. Its adjusted EPS of $4.30 was significantly higher than the consensus estimate of $3.94 per share. Revenues increased 46.8% year-over-year to $1.39 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimate of $1.37 billion.

Shares of E-commerce and cloud-computing giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose 12% early Friday. Mixed Q2 results and impressive guidance pushed the stock up. Revenues rose 7% year-over-year to $121.2 billion and surpassed expectations of $119.18 billion. The company has also issued upbeat guidance for the third quarter.

Last on the list is Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), which was trending 11.8% higher in Friday’s pre-market trade. The price jumped on the back of solid results for the second quarter of 2022, triggered by growth in subscription revenues. Total revenues were up 31.3% year-over-year to a record $189.4 million, beating expectations of $180.1 million. Adjusted earnings of 34 cents per share came in above the Street’s estimate of 18 cents per share.

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market open. On Monday, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers…

