These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movements.

Earnings releases, company-specific news, and other variables seem to have dominated today’s market. Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below.

5 Biggest Movers

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC), online sports betting and gaming operator, rose 19.88% in pre-market trading at the time of writing after recording gains of 3.92% at yesterday’s close. There is no fundamental news explaining volatility in the stock.

Another gainer, American identity and access management company Okta, Inc. (OKTA), jumped 17.44% in pre-market trading at last glance. Positive sentiment followed upbeat first-quarter Fiscal 2023 results and updated guidance. For Fiscal 2023, the company forecasts revenue in the range of $1.805 billion to $1.815 billion, up from the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Adjusted net loss per share is expected in the range of $1.14 to $1.11, compared with analysts’ expectations of $1.24 per share.

Brazil-based fintech StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) recorded gains of 17% in pre-market trading, at the last check. The company posted strong first-quarter 2022 results and upbeat guidance. For Q2 2022, the company expects total revenue and income in the range of R$2.15 billion ($450 million) to R$2.20 billion ($460 million), representing year-over-year growth of 148% to 154%. Adjusted earnings before taxes are expected to surpass R$185 million.

Meanwhile, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) lost 8.3% in pre-market trading at last glance, after recording gains of over 3% at Thursday’s close. There is no company-specific news explaining the trading frenzy.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) completes the list. It surged about 8% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. The New York Post reported earlier that Kohl’s auction is being “delayed indefinitely.” Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal recently reported that the company has two bidders on board, pushing investor sentiment higher. Interestingly, a mid-$50 bid is from Sycamore and a $60 bid is from Franchise Group (FRG). The report stated that Kohl’s will evaluate both bids in the near term.

