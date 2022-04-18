These Stocks are Pre-Market Movers on Monday

TipRanks has compiled a list of five big pre-market stock movements on Monday.

Mixed market sentiment on company-specific news, macro factors, and other variables seem to have dominated today’s stock market. Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below.

5 Big Movers

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) was the biggest laggard in pre-market trading, as the stock plunged 18.7% at the time of writing. Negative sentiment followed the Chinese ride-hailing company’s plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange and weak fourth-quarter 2021 results. The company reported a 12.7% year-over-year decline in revenues and a net loss of $27 million in the quarter.

Meanwhile, Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) surged 10% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. The company engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, and marketing performance ride dynamics products has no business-specific news to explain the uptrend.

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) jumped around 8% in pre-market trading at last glance. The company is engaged in the processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It seems that the recent reaffirmation of the payment of a dividend of $0.28 per share by the company has kept the positive momentum alive.

Social networking giant Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) jumped 3.79% in pre-market trading at last watch. The surge followed continued volatility on the proposed takeover deal by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, to buy the company for $43 billion. Also, private equity firm Thoma Bravo is expected to put forward a buyout proposal to Twitter, although it remains unclear exactly what the company’s board of directors will decide.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE), a provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants, complete the list. It surged 3.2% in pre-market trading after closing 19.3% lower at Thursday’s close. The joining of First Republic Bank (FRC) founder Jim Herbert to the company’s board seems to have led to investor anxiety. Forge CEO Kelly Rodriques said, “Mr. Herbert is a financial services visionary whose deep commitment to client service has led to extraordinary growth at First Republic Bank over the past 36 years. His leadership, operating and regulatory experience are incredibly valuable to our team.”

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market opens. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers…

