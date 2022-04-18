These Stocks are Pre-Market Movers on Monday

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

These Stocks are Pre-Market Movers on Monday

TipRanks has compiled a list of five big pre-market stock movements on Monday. 

Mixed market sentiment on company-specific news, macro factors, and other variables seem to have dominated today’s stock market. Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below. 

5 Big Movers 

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) was the biggest laggard in pre-market trading, as the stock plunged 18.7% at the time of writing. Negative sentiment followed the Chinese ride-hailing company’s plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange and weak fourth-quarter 2021 results. The company reported a 12.7% year-over-year decline in revenues and a net loss of $27 million in the quarter. 

Meanwhile, Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) surged 10% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. The company engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, and marketing performance ride dynamics products has no business-specific news to explain the uptrend. 

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) jumped around 8% in pre-market trading at last glance. The company is engaged in the processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It seems that the recent reaffirmation of the payment of a dividend of $0.28 per share by the company has kept the positive momentum alive. 

Social networking giant Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) jumped 3.79% in pre-market trading at last watch. The surge followed continued volatility on the proposed takeover deal by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, to buy the company for $43 billion. Also, private equity firm Thoma Bravo is expected to put forward a buyout proposal to Twitter, although it remains unclear exactly what the company’s board of directors will decide.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE), a provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants, complete the list. It surged 3.2% in pre-market trading after closing 19.3% lower at Thursday’s close. The joining of First Republic Bank (FRC) founder Jim Herbert to the company’s board seems to have led to investor anxiety. Forge CEO Kelly Rodriques said, “Mr. Herbert is a financial services visionary whose deep commitment to client service has led to extraordinary growth at First Republic Bank over the past 36 years. His leadership, operating and regulatory experience are incredibly valuable to our team.” 

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market opens. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers… 

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure