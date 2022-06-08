tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
ANAB
All News
Market News

The Miracle Breakthrough Against Cancer & the Stocks That Stand to Gain

Story Highlights

For the first time in history, all of the patients in a cancer trial have been completely cured, having seen their tumors vanish completely. Here are the companies behind the wonder drug in the trial! 

In this article:
In this article:
ANAB

In a major breakthrough in cancer research, in a prospective phase 2 study, 18 rectal cancer patients saw their tumors completely vanish after taking the drug dostarlimab for six months. Cancer was undetectable in follow-up tests by endoscopy, PET and MRI scans, positron emission tomography, or physical exam!

Dr. Luis A. Diaz of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where the study was carried out, said, “This is the first time this has happened in the history of cancer.”

Dostarlimab is a monoclonal antibody that is marketed under the brand name Jemperli. The drug was approved in the U.S. and the E.U. in April 2021 for treating recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer with deficient mismatch repair (dMMR).

AnaptysBio (ANAB) created Jemperli by using its proprietary somatic hypermutation (SHM) antibody platform. It was further developed by Tesaro, which is now a part of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) under collaboration. While Jemperli was ANAB’s first antibody to receive approval, the company has multiple therapeutic antibodies under development.

The drug is also being evaluated for multiple tumor types and cancers. These include platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, multiple myeloma, and melanoma. GSK is also developing additional antibodies with ANAB, and the latter can receive about $1.1 billion in aggregate milestone payments under the collaboration. Future royalties to ANAB on Jemperli sales range from 8% to 25% of global net sales.

In comparison, the market capitalization of ANAB currently stands at $558.6 million and it had a cash balance of $597 million at the end of the first quarter.

The company also has cobolimab and GSK4074386, two more products that are being advanced under its collaboration with GSK. Additionally, ANAB also has a collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). At present, BMY is advancing two ANAB-generated anti-inflammatory antibody programs.

Analyst’s Take

H.C. Wainwright’s Michael King has reiterated a Buy rating on ANAB alongside a price target of $46. Overall, the Street has a Hold consensus rating on ANAB based on two Buys and a Hold and a Sell each. The average ANAB price target of $39.67 implies a 72.70% potential upside.

The Street has a consensus Hold rating on GSK as well, alongside an average price target of GBp 1,809.91, which implies a 4% potential upside. J.P. Morgan’s James Gordon has reiterated a Hold rating on the stock alongside a GBp 1,900 price target, implying a 9.17% potential upside.

Closing Note

This development is a miraculous breakthrough, but a trial on a larger scale would be required to detect if the results are achieved across a larger number of patients. Both ANAB and GSK stocks are already on the move, having risen 15.9% and 3.4%, respectively, on Tuesday.

Read the full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Boyd Stock Fails to Keep This Top Insider in the Game
BYD
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
SMG
YMM
DocuSign Partners with Microsoft; Stock Jumps
DOCU
MSFT
Gerber’s Tweets Infuse Optimism in Cannabis Industry
IIPR
MSOS
Why Did Academy Sports and Outdoors Gain 9%?
ASO
Apple to Boost Purchasing Power of its Users
AAPL
SEC’s Proposed Changes to U.S. Stock-Trading Rules Breed Opposition
2 Top Picks from Expert Blogger Tim Travis’s Trunk
BAC
SPX
PayPal Meets Crypto Customers’ Demand; Stock Jumps
PYPL
In this article:
ANAB

Latest News Feed

Boyd Stock Fails to Keep This Top Insider in the Game
BYD
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
SMG
YMM
DocuSign Partners with Microsoft; Stock Jumps
DOCU
MSFT
Gerber’s Tweets Infuse Optimism in Cannabis Industry
IIPR
MSOS
Why Did Academy Sports and Outdoors Gain 9%?
ASO
Apple to Boost Purchasing Power of its Users
AAPL
SEC’s Proposed Changes to U.S. Stock-Trading Rules Breed Opposition
2 Top Picks from Expert Blogger Tim Travis’s Trunk
BAC
SPX
PayPal Meets Crypto Customers’ Demand; Stock Jumps
PYPL