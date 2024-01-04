Weight Watchers put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Weight Watchers with 6,557 puts trading, or 14x expected. Most active are 1/5 weekly 7 puts and Feb-24 7.5 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 4,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.84, while ATM IV is up nearly 3 points on the day. Earnings are expected on March 7th.

