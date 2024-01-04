Stran & Company appoints Wall as Chief Information Officer

Stran & Company announces that it has appointed Ian Thomas Wall as its Chief Information Officer. Most recently, Wall served as the Senior Vice President of Digital Transformation and Service Delivery at Digital Radius, a consulting firm focused on digital transformation and implementing software-as-a-service solutions for its clients.

