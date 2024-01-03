Stifel Financial price target raised to $77 from $71 at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research raised the firm’s price target on Stifel Financial to $77 from $71 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The market is pricing in high probability of a soft landing and interest rate cuts for the brokers, asset managers and exchanges group in 2024, but is not adequately considering downside risks, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm recommends “leaning into higher quality names on sale” given greater asset sensitivity, and cyclical names with idiosyncratic tailwinds.

