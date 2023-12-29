RTX awarded $344.62M Air Force contract modification

RTX has been awarded a $344.62M modification to a previously awarded contract for StormBreaker Production Lot 10, for additional all up rounds, containers and trainers. Work is expected to be completed by August 30, 2028. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales, or FMS, to Norway, Germany, Italy and Finland. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RTX: