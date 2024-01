Riot Platforms announces unaudited production and operations updates for December 2023. December bitcoin produced: 619; average bitcoin produced per day 20. Bitcoin held: 7,362. Bitcoin sold: 590. Deployed hash rate: 12.4 EH/s. Deployed miners: 112,944. Bitcoin sales – net proceeds: $25.3M

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RIOT: