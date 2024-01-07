Qiagen announces plans to return approximately $300M to shareholders

Qiagen announced a plan to return up to approximately $300M to shareholders through a synthetic share repurchase that combines a direct capital repayment with a reverse stock split. Qiagen has decided to implement the maximum $300M value of the mandate given at the Annual General Meeting in June 2023, where shareholders gave virtually unanimous approval for the related resolutions. This approach is designed to return cash to shareholders in a more efficient way than through a traditional open-market repurchase program. It would also enhance earnings per share through the reduction in outstanding shares.

