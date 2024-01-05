Prime Medicine, Myeloid Therapeutics reach settlement

Prime Medicine and Myeloid Therapeutics announced resolution of all of their outstanding disputes, signaling an end to the pending arbitrations and a positive outcome for both parties. “I am happy we have reached an amicable settlement with Myeloid. We believe resolving this dispute is in the best interest of our shareholders and allows each company to pursue its goals of developing differentiated, potentially curative therapies for patients,” said Keith Gottesdiener, president and CEO of Prime Medicine. Daniel Getts, CEO of Myeloid Therapeutics, commented, “Our collaboration with Prime Medicine has been characterized by mutual respect and a shared commitment to innovation. We believe the resolution of our current dispute will permit both companies to advance their scientific and commercial goals, with the ultimate aim of improving patient outcomes.”

