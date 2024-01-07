Peloton pact with TikTok should bring return to growth, says Citi

Citi believes Peloton Interactive’s (PTON) exclusive partnership with TikTok announced last week can further build out its brand and digital app strategy by leading with its “best-in-class” content. The partnership, along with Peloton’s global partnership with Lululemon (LULU), continued fitness-as-a-service adoption, newer products and international expansion should result in a return to growth in the second half of fiscal 2024 as margins improve materially, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Citi reiterates a Buy rating on Peloton with a $10 price target.

