Nvidia healthcare vertical 2-3 years ahead of target, says JPMorgan

JPMorgan keeps an Overweight rating on Nvidia after the company’s VP of Healthcare, Kimberly Powell, presented at its conference. Nvidia’s healthcare vertical is already a $1B business, driven by the increasing computational demand for artificial intelligence – drug discovery, genomics, patient diagnostics, medical devices and robotics, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the healthcare business generated $1B in fiscal 2024, 2-3 years ahead of target. JPMorgan believes it is now a top three vertical within Nvidia’s datacenter business.
