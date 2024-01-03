Nio initiated with a Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Nio with a Neutral rating and $8.40 price target. Nio is one of the first pure EV start-ups in China with a focus on the premium BEV segment, but it has been losing market share in China and the firm has concerns over soft growth momentum due to relatively fewer new product launches compared to peers and cost control and cash flow management, the analyst tells investors.

