Nio delivers 18,012 vehicles in December 2023

Nio announced its December, fourth quarter and full year 2023 delivery results. Nio delivered 18,012 vehicles in December 2023, increasing by 13.9% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 12,048 premium smart electric SUVs, and 5,964 premium smart electric sedans. Nio delivered 50,045 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 25.0% year-over-year. For the year of 2023, Nio delivered a total of 160,038 vehicles, showing a year-over-year increase of 30.7%. Cumulative deliveries of Nio vehicles reached 449,594 as of December 31, 2023.
