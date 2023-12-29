LumiraDx unable to pay outstanding loan, forced to liquidate the company

In a filing, LumiraDx disclosed that the waiver period in the loan agreement has expired as of December 29. As a result of the steps taken to appoint the administrators to LumiraDx Group Limited and LumiraDx International Ltd, events of default under the loan agreement have occurred and the principal amount outstanding under the loan agreement of $361.8M, together with all accrued interest and all other amounts payable under the loan agreement, is now immediately due and payable. LumiraDx Investment Limited is unable to pay the outstanding amount. The collateral agent has also issued a demand against the company, as guarantor, for payment of the outstanding amount. As the Company does not have funds to pay the outstanding amount, it is anticipated that the collateral agent will in due course present a petition for the winding up of the company with a view to having a liquidator appointed over it. The company expects that there will be no assets available for distribution to its shareholders or the unsecured creditors of the LumiraDx group. No demand has been made or enforcement action taken against any other LumiraDx group companies.

