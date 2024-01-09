Lennar price target raised to $175 from $140 at Argus

Argus analyst Chris Graja raised the firm’s price target on Lennar to $175 from $140 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company has an edge over many of its rivals in producing affordable homes and also looks to be adapting to the new environment, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm also continues to believe that demand for affordable homes exceeds supply by 2-4 million homes, boosting its FY24 EPS view on the stock to $13.95 from $12.50.

