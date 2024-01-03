Johnson & Johnson price target lowered to $160 from $165 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Johnson & Johnson to $160 from $165 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The analyst lowered 2024 sales estimates by less than 1% and raised 2025 and 2026 estimates, in-line with mgmt commentary.

