Invivyd submits request for EUA to U.S. FDA for VYD222

Invivyd announced that it has requested Emergency Use Authorization, EUA, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA, for VYD222, a broadly neutralizing, half-life extended monoclonal antibody candidate, for the pre-exposure prevention of COVID-19 in immunocompromised adults and adolescents. The EUA submission was based on positive initial results from the CANOPY Phase 3 pivotal clinical trial of VYD222, as well as ongoing in vitro neutralization activity against relevant variants such as JN.1. “We are tremendously pleased by the fact that VYD222 continues to demonstrate in vitro neutralization activity against the latest dominant variant, JN.1, as well as other prevalent SARS-CoV-2 strains,” said Dave Hering, Chief Executive Officer of Invivyd. “We believe that the demonstrated durability of VYD222 is reflective of our strategy to select antibody candidates that target conserved epitopes to achieve our stated goal of keeping pace with viral evolution.”

