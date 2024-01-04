Fluence Energy price target raised to $28 from $26 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Fluence Energy to $28 from $26 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Fluence management guides to revenue of $2.7-3.3B in FY24 followed by growth of 35%-40% in FY25, notes the analyst, whose updated forecast calls for revenue of $3.0B and $4.1B in FY24 and FY25, respectively.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FLNC: