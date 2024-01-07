Exact reports preliminary Q4 revenue $645.5M-$647.5M, consensus $631.52M

Expects total Q4 revenue of $645.5M-$647.5M, an increase of 17% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, with Screening revenue of $486M-$487M and Precision Oncology revenue of $159.5M-$160.5M. Expects total FY 2023 revenue of $2.50B, consensus $2.48B, and 2024 revenue of $2.83B, consensus $2.83B.

