EU examining Microsoft’s ties to OpenAI

The European Commission has launched two calls for contributions on competition in virtual worlds and generative artificial intelligence and sent requests for information to several large digital players. The European Commission will carefully review all input received through the calls for contributions. Following that review, the Commission may organise a workshop in the second quarter of 2024 to bring together all different perspectives emerging from the contributions and continue this reflection, it said. The European Commission is checking whether Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI might be reviewable under the EU Merger Regulation.

