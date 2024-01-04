Eli Lilly named 2024 Top Pick at Argus

Argus keeps a Buy rating and $665 price target on Eli Lilly while naming the stock as one of the firm’s 2024 Top Picks. The company continues to advance its pipeline, and recently announced detailed Phase 3 results highlighting tirzepatide’s effectiveness as a potential weight loss solution for obese or overweight individuals, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Currently approved under the brand name Mounjaro for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, an expansion of its indication to allow for weight management could significantly boost the sales of this well-performing drug, the firm added.

