Dundee Precious Metals reports 2023 gold production 296.1K oz.

Reports 2023 copper production 30.5M lbs. “Our mining operations continue to deliver strong results, with Ada Tepe achieving record gold production and Chelopech achieving its annual guidance for gold and copper production,” said David Rae, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dundee Precious Metals. “We also continued our track record of strong sustainability performance, ranking in the 91st percentile among mining and metals companies in the 2023 S&P Global corporate Sustainability Assessment for the third consecutive year. In December 2023, we announced the acquisition of Osino Resources, which adds the advanced stage, multi-million ounce Twin Hills project in Namibia to our portfolio, and declared a maiden Mineral Resource estimate at our Coka Rakita project in Serbia, which further positions DPM as an intermediate gold producer with a growth pipeline supported by two new high-quality gold discoveries.”

