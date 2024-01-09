Cronos Group expands distribution into Australian market

Cronos Group s expanding distribution into the Australian market with its first shipment of cannabis flower to Vitura Health. Cronos owns approximately 10% of the common shares of Vitura, formerly known as Cronos Australia, and will supply cannabis for Vitura. Cronos intends to help Vitura grow market share and help establish Vitura as a leading cannabis brand in Australia by leveraging the Company’s success in flower within the Canadian, Israeli, and German markets. Cronos’ investment in R&D, tissue culture and its cannabis genetics breeding program will provide high-quality premium genetics, tailor-made for Vitura patients.

