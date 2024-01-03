Citi upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded Citi to Outperform from Peer Perform with a $58 price target. The firm still believes management’s revenue targets are “much too aggressive,” but says this has little bearing on its investment case, with valuation upside largely predicated on “self-help” levers. Citi shares have lagged since Wolfe’s downgrade, and given a number of emerging tailwinds from a regulatory roll-back and meaningful cost savings from headcount actions,. the stock’s risk/reward is more compelling, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

