Caesars price target lowered to $54 from $55 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Caesars to $54 from $55 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst reduced estimates to account for softer regional performance, primarily at the company’s Atlantic City and Harrah’s New Orleans properties, lower than previously expected performance from F1 in November, and the impact of lower online sports betting hold. The firm sees value in the shares following the recent underperformance.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CZR: