Boeing plane that lose fuselage midair had pressurization issue, NY Times says

The Alaskan Airlines plane that lost a piece of fuselage midair on Friday was not being used in long flights because the pressurization warning light had gone off on the last three flights, Mark Walker of The New York Times reports, citing the National Transportation Safety Board. The board’s chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said it was too soon to know whether the issue played a role in the incident, which led to the grounding of 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes in the United States.

