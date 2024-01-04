Bit Digital reports December Bitcoin production up 19% vs. November

Bit Digital reported its unaudited digital asset production and corporate updates for December 2023. In December 2023, the company produced 169.5 BTC, a 19% increase compared to the prior month. The company’s active hash rate was approximately 2.52 EH/s as of December 31, 2023. Treasury holdings of BTC and ETH were 642.6 and 17,399.3 with a fair market value of approximately $27.2M and $39.7M, respectively, on December 31, 2023. The BTC equivalent of digital asset holdings as of December 31, 2023, was approximately 1,613.6 or approximately $68.2M. The company had cash and cash equivalents of $16.9M as of December 31, 2023. The company had approximately 12,752 ETH actively staked in native and liquid staking protocols as of December 31, 2023. The company has received a total of 192 AI servers, containing an aggregate of 1,536 Nvidia HGX H100 GPUs, from Super Micro Computer. 64 AI servers have been successfully installed at the datacenter in Iceland and are undergoing testing. The remaining servers are expected to arrive at the datacenter in the first half of January 2024.

