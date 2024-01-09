BigBear.ai initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of BigBear.ai with an Overweight rating and $3 price target. Cantor believes BigBear.ai artificial intelligence/machine-learning powered intelligence software bundled with a special force team of experts holding high active U.S. security clearance is a significant barrier to entry for startups, and the firm “applauds” the leaders turning the company around to stabilize for future growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
