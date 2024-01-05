Bayer shareholder sees potential in breaking up businesses, Bloomberg says

Harris Associates, which owns a roughly 4% interest in Bayer, is urging the German company to reshape itself and unlock “huge potential” from its three primary businesses, Bloomberg’s Tim Loh reports. Harris portfolio manager David Herro said that Bayer’s three divisions, namely crop science, pharma and consumer health, are all “good businesses” that don’t need to exist under one roof, the author notes.

