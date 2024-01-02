Apple downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded Apple to Underweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $160, down from $161. The company’s iPhone 15 has been “lackluster” and iPhone should be the same, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Meanwhile, Apple’s other hardware categories should remain weak, and Barclays does not see its Services growing more than 10%, says the analyst. The firm expects “reversion” in 2024 after a year when most quarters were missed and the stock outperformed. Barclays slightly lowered Apple estimates following another round of checks as it is still picking up weakness on iPhone volumes and mix, as well as a lack of bounce-back in Macs, iPads and wearables.

