Apollo Global price target raised to $97 from $96 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Apollo Global to $97 from $96 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Into Q4 earnings, the firm is reducing estimates by 1.5% on average for the alternative asset managers, largely to reflect lower activity levels. While deployment activity is on the rise, monetizations and exits “remain muted” and flagship fundraising remains challenged, the analyst tells investors.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on APO:
- Apollo Global price target raised to $118 from $106 at Barclays
- TD Cowen Says These 3 Financial Stocks Are Top Picks for 2024
- Apollo to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 8, 2024
- Apollo Global named 2024 Top Pick at Argus
- Apollo Global named Top Pick, initiated with an Outperform at TD Cowen