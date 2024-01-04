Apollo Global named 2024 Top Pick at Argus

Argus keeps a Buy rating and $107 price target on Apollo Global while naming the stock as one of the firm’s 2024 Top Picks. The firm is positive on the company’s strong position among alternative-asset managers and its ability to generate cash in a wide variety of market environments, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
