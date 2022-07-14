tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Tesla’s Head of Autopilot Quits to Pursue Passion

Story Highlights

Tesla’s top Autopilot official is leaving the company. The company, already facing several investigations, may be in for more trouble ahead.

Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) head of Autopilot, Andrej Karpathy, is parting ways with the electric vehicle (EV) maker to pursue his “long-term passions around technical work in AI, open source, and education,” he tweeted.

Karpathy, an artificial intelligence (AI) specialist, joined Tesla in 2017 and has been instrumental in innovating and upgrading the company’s advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS), aka Autopilot. Karpathy was apparently on a sabbatical for a month before he decided to leave the company, stating, “I have no concrete plans for what’s next.”

Tesla’s Autopilot Feature

Karpathy’s departure comes when the company is already dealing with a myriad of investigations into its Autopilot system, conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The agency is scrutinizing whether the Autopilot system is indeed safe or should be recalled. Moreover, Tesla also closed its Silicon Valley office last month and has reportedly let off around 229 employees.

Tesla’s standard model comes built-in with the basic version of Autopilot, which helps vehicles steer on highways and maintain safe distances from other vehicles. Meanwhile, high-end versions with advanced navigation features are capable of reading a stop signal and can be installed at a price. Nonetheless, Tesla has not been able to launch a fully driverless experience to date, as promised by CEO Elon Musk in 2016.

Tesla’s performance is primarily based on how soon the company can launch a problem-free Autopilot feature amid stiff competition in the EV space. Tesla’s stock could take a plunge if the NHTSA allegations are proven true, or if several alterations are needed for full self-driving mode on the road.

Additionally, with Musk’s Twitter (TWTR) deal having taken an ugly turn, Tesla shares will surely sway every time a hearing comes up. The EV maker is already battling with the tough task of increasing EV deliveries amid supply chain challenges and a shortage of chips and parts.

Wall Street Cautiously Optimistic About TSLA

Recently, Truist Financial analyst William Stein initiated coverage of TSLA with a Buy rating and a $1,000 (40.6% upside potential) price target.

Stein expects Tesla to capture the highest share of EV units sold and to deliver 10 million units by 2030. He also believes that the company has impressive underappreciated margin upside potential.

Overall, TSLA stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys, eight Holds, and six Sells. The average Tesla price forecast of $856.59 implies 20.5% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has lost 40.7% year to date.

Parting Thoughts

A top official leaving the company is always accompanied by negative sentiment. In fact, Tesla is currently surrounded by a slew of negative news. TipRanks data shows that the News Score for Tesla is currently Negative based on 358 articles over the past seven days. Notably, 50% of the articles have a Bullish Sentiment compared to a sector average of 61%, while 50% of the articles have a Bearish Sentiment compared to a sector average of 39%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Taking on Tesla: Inside Li Auto’s Giant Dream
LI
Pound plunges to new low on U.S. inflation news
All You Need to Know About BMW’s Heated Seats for a Fee
DE:BMW
Morgan Stanley’s Second Quarter Results Disappoint
MS
Why Is Lufthansa Cancelling Flights Amid High Demand?
DLAKY
Stock Market Today – Thursday, July 14: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Unity Software Close in the Red on Wednesday?
U
After FDA’s Approval, Novavax Inches Closer to Introducing COVID-19 Vaccine
NVAX
Quest Diagnostics Buckles up to Fight Monkeypox
DGX

Latest News Feed

Taking on Tesla: Inside Li Auto’s Giant Dream
LI
Pound plunges to new low on U.S. inflation news
All You Need to Know About BMW’s Heated Seats for a Fee
DE:BMW
Morgan Stanley’s Second Quarter Results Disappoint
MS
Why Is Lufthansa Cancelling Flights Amid High Demand?
DLAKY
Stock Market Today – Thursday, July 14: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Unity Software Close in the Red on Wednesday?
U
After FDA’s Approval, Novavax Inches Closer to Introducing COVID-19 Vaccine
NVAX
Quest Diagnostics Buckles up to Fight Monkeypox
DGX