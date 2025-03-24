tiprankstipranks
Tesla Stock Rebounds: Here’s What Daniel Ives Predicts Ahead

Tesla Stock Rebounds: Here’s What Daniel Ives Predicts Ahead

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares have been mounting a strong rebound in recent sessions, including a ~12% gain today that helped trim some of their recent losses.

The stock has been under pressure amid reports that sales are plunging globally, with consumers reportedly turning away from the brand. This isn’t just typical downbeat sentiment; Tesla has faced widespread protests at its dealerships, with anger mounting toward CEO Elon Musk due to his involvement in the new Trump administration and his increasingly polarizing actions and statements.

However, the recent stock rebound comes on the heels of a rare internal move – Musk has called a rare all-hands meeting, aiming to address internal concerns and reset the tone within the company.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives sees this as a much-needed move from the embattled CEO, noting: “This was a key moment for Musk and Tesla to show leadership and he did. We applaud Musk for ‘reading the room’ and showing important hand holding at this key time for employees and investors.”

So, what was discussed at the meeting? Among the highlights, Musk shared that Tesla has completed its first Optimus robot in Fremont, with higher production volumes anticipated in 2026. He also said that a Tesla Cybercab will be produced every 5 seconds, compared to 35 seconds for the Model Y.

“This speaks to our view that we can see mass volume production of Cybercab in 2026 that could approach 200k-300k coming out of the gates in the first 12-18 months,” the analyst went on to say.

Musk didn’t stop there. He emphasized that the Model Y is on track to become the best-selling car in the world in 2025 for the third consecutive year. Meanwhile, construction of the Tesla Semi truck factory remains on schedule to wrap up this year. Musk also provided updates on gigacasting advancements, 4680 battery cell development, Tesla’s supercomputing initiatives, and more.

Given autonomous tech, FSD, robotics, and various other innovations are now on the horizon, Ives thinks Tesla’s future is in “many ways the brightest it’s ever been.” While the challenges won’t go away, and Musk and Telsa still need to “navigate this volatile period,” the analyst believes the meeting could represent a turning point.

“If Musk continues to lead and execute on the vision outlined, we believe Tesla is on a path to an accelerated growth path over the coming years with 90% of the valuation being autonomous and robotics driven over the next 3 years in our view,” Ives summed up.

Backing that conviction, Ives rates TSLA an Outperform (i.e. Buy), along with a Street-high $550 price target, implying shares will climb by a hefty 98% in the year ahead. (To watch Ives’ track record, click here)

The Street’s average target sits at a more modest $335.32, suggesting about 20% upside. As for the analyst consensus, it’s still mixed: with 14 Buys, 11 Holds, and 11 Sells, Tesla currently lands a Hold (i.e., Neutral) consensus rating. (See TSLA stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com

