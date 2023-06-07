tiprankstipranks
Market News

Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): Another Court Win for CEO Musk

Story Highlights

Tesla CEO Elon Musk emerged victorious in the shareholder lawsuit alleging that he had hidden motives in the SolarCity acquisition of 2016.   

Billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), won yet another court ruling in his favor. This time, Musk won the long-standing shareholder lawsuit for the 2016 acquisition of SolarCity for $2.6 billion. The Delaware Supreme Court, in a ruling on June 6, concluded that Musk did not push Tesla’s Board into buying SolarCity.

According to the court’s ruling, although a judge on the Delaware Court of Chancery made some errors in his analysis during 2021-2022, his overall view still maintained that Tesla paid a fair price for the SolarCity takeover. In a 106-page document, the court stated, “The trial court’s opinion is replete with factual findings and credibility determinations, and those determinations have not been challenged and decidedly weigh in favor of Musk.” TSLA stock is up 3.1% in pre-market trading as of the last check.

SolarCity Lawsuit Against Musk

Shareholders had alleged that Musk, who was the largest shareholder in both companies at the time of the acquisition, had ulterior motives and forced the board to pass the deal. Per the lawsuit, SolarCity was on the brink of insolvency, and Musk’s stake was at risk of becoming obsolete. The shareholder lawsuit alleged that Musk orchestrated the deal to safeguard his investment in the solar rooftop manufacturer, even calling it a “rescue mission.”

Additionally, shareholders had demanded that Musk return the TSLA stock he received as part of the SolarCity deal, which was valued at $13 billion at one stage.

Is TSLA Stock a Buy?

Yesterday, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas reiterated a Buy call on TSLA along with a price target of $200 (9.6% downside potential). The analyst’s view came after Tesla announced that its Model 3 is fully eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Overall, on TipRanks, Tesla stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 14 Buys, 11 Holds, and four Sell ratings. Also, the average Tesla price target of $199 implies 10.1% downside potential from current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has lost 7.4% so far this year.

Disclosure

