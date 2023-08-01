Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Slips as Government Probe Takes Aim

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Slips as Government Probe Takes Aim

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) might be one of the biggest names in electric vehicle stocks around, but it’s certainly not proof against the government. And Tesla’s share price is certainly subject to much those same whims, as we saw today. Tesla lost significantly in Tuesday afternoon’s trading, as Tesla found itself taking on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over a new issue with Tesla’s cars.

The probe from the NHTSA will cover the Model 3 sedan, and the Model Y SUV, two of Tesla’s biggest sellers. In fact, the probe could address as many as 280,000 individual vehicles. SO what’s wrong with said vehicles? A steering issue, reports note; apparently, the two cars in question have experienced a complete loss of power steering. Worse, the loss happened suddenly, which could make for a downright disastrous situation in mid-drive. However, reports note that the NHTSA is aware of 12 such cases so far, which means that, roughly, one in every 23,334 vehicles has this issue. Still, with five of those 12 reporting that they were unable to steer, it’s a major problem Tesla will no doubt want to address.

That’s not all the problem Tesla has right now, either; reports from Inside EV s notes that, in China, a surprisingly familiar vehicle has appeared in transport from Hefei to Turpan. The vehicle in question bears an extremely strong resemblance to the Tesla Semi, down to its unusual body frame shape and its interior design. Though this isn’t the first such instance—the first traces back to Neuron EV, a California startup—the appearance of such a similarly-designed vehicle will likely have Tesla concerned.

Meanwhile, analysts are on the fence with Tesla. Currently, Tesla is considered a Hold, thanks to 10 Buy ratings, 13 Hold and four Sell. Further, thanks to its average price target of $263.33, Tesla stock only offers a 0.73% downside risk.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Sputters After Analyst Falters
Market NewsRivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Sputters After Analyst Falters
2h ago
F
GM
Exxon Mobil Stock (NYSE:XOM) Gains on Rumors of Deals with TSLA, F, VWAGY
F
XOM
NULG: Check Out This Large-Cap Growth ETF’s Strong Performance
V
MA
More TSLA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Sputters After Analyst Falters
Market NewsRivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Sputters After Analyst Falters
2h ago
F
GM
Exxon Mobil Stock (NYSE:XOM) Gains on Rumors of Deals with TSLA, F, VWAGY
Market NewsExxon Mobil Stock (NYSE:XOM) Gains on Rumors of Deals with TSLA, F, VWAGY
13h ago
F
XOM
NULG: Check Out This Large-Cap Growth ETF’s Strong Performance
Stock Analysis & IdeasNULG: Check Out This Large-Cap Growth ETF’s Strong Performance
22h ago
V
MA
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >