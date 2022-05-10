tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Tesla Recalls 130,000 Vehicles; This time for Faulty Touchscreens

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has recalled 130,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to touchscreen display malfunction, according to Reuters. TSLA shares dropped 9% at the end of trade on Monday.

This vehicle recall includes all of the company’s models manufactured between 2021 and 2022. Tesla will provide an over-the-air software update to resolve the issue.

The problem with the touch screens is related to overheating, which can lead to a malfunction in the center of the screens and prevent image display from the rearview camera, warning lights, and other info.

The development comes just on the heels of the company clearing rumors about production stoppage at its Shanghai factory. The company said that although the production at the Shanghai factory had not been halted, the move might be undertaken later this week amid logistical challenges.

Analyst’s Take

Berenberg Bank’s Adrian Yanoshik has reiterated a Hold rating on the stock alongside a price target of $900. Overall, the Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on Tesla based on 14 Buys, nine Holds, and five Sells.

The average Tesla price target of $977.54 implies a potential upside of 24.2%. That’s after a 34.4% slide in the share price so far this year.

Hedge Funds Lower the Stakes

While analysts are cautiously optimistic about the stock, TipRanks data indicates hedge fund confidence signal in the stock remains very negative based on the activities of 28 hedge funds. Hedge funds decreased holdings in Tesla by 2.4 million shares in the last quarter.

Closing Note

Tesla’s market cap has already slid below the $900 billion mark. Amid broader market turmoil, this vehicle recall may further harm investor sentiment in the stock, which, despite the recent price decline, is still trading at a forward P/E multiple of about 63.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Lucid Announces Higher Pricing, Posts Narrower Quarterly Loss 
Nikola: Lower-than-Expected Q1 Loss; What’s Next? 
Amarin Nosedives on Disappointing Quarterly Results