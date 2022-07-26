tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Tesla Plans $6B – $8B Capital Expenditure after Bitcoin Dump

Story Highlights

Tesla embarks on a capital spending spree to accelerate the development of manufacturing facilities and new products. The spending spree comes as Bitcoin holdings and value decline.

 

Tesla’s (TSLA) capital expenditures are expected to range between $6 billion and $8 billion this year and each of the next two years. In a regulatory filing, Tesla indicates its plans to ramp up new products, including an iteration of the Megapack, its powerful storage battery. The electric vehicle giant also intends to ramp up manufacturing facilities in three continents as it works on new battery cell technologies.

Tesla Hikes Capital Expenditure

While the company intends to spend up to $8 billion, the pace of capital spending will vary depending on the overall priority of projects. According to Bloomberg, the company had initially planned to spend between $5 billion and $7 billion on ramping up manufacturing and other items.

The regulatory filing, however, indicates that higher capital spending is due to increased cash flow generation. In addition, Tesla is also benefiting from better capital management.

The increased capital spending comes on Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk’s warning of an unstable economic environment amid recession fears. The automaker has already laid off hundreds of workers and shuttered a facility in California.

Tesla’s Declining Bitcoin Holdings and Value

According to Bloomberg, Tesla has also disclosed a $170 million impairment charge in the first half of the year related to the carrying value of its Bitcoin holdings. It also recorded $64 million in gains from sales of certain Bitcoin holdings.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that Tesla sold $936 million worth of Bitcoin holdings in the second quarter as it sought to bolster its cash positions. It has already offloaded 75% of its $1.5 billion initial Bitcoin position made in the first quarter of 2021.

Wall Street is Optimistic about Tesla

The Street is optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 18 Buys, six Holds, and seven Sells. The average Tesla price target of $872.28 implies 8.32% upside potential from current levels.

Bullish Bloggers’ Opinion

TipRanks data shows that financial bloggers’ opinions are 68% Bullish on TSLA, compared to a sector average of 63%.

Key Takeaway for Investors

Tesla’s increase in capital expenditures affirms that the company is doing much better despite a challenging business environment characterized by inflationary pressures and supply chain issues.

Read the full Disclosure.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Market NewsTesla to Tap Tax Dollars to Open EV Supercharger Network
21h ago
TSLA
Musk Slams WSJ on Twitter about His Alleged Affair with Google Co-Founder’s Wife
TSLA
Top-Rated Analyst Optimistic on Tesla; Stock on the Rise
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Market NewsTesla to Tap Tax Dollars to Open EV Supercharger Network
21h ago
TSLA
Market NewsMusk Slams WSJ on Twitter about His Alleged Affair with Google Co-Founder’s Wife
1d ago
TSLA
Stock Analysis & IdeasTop-Rated Analyst Optimistic on Tesla; Stock on the Rise
4d ago
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Here’s Why Squarespace Shares Fell Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
SQSP
Walmart’s Profit Warning Puts Retailers under Pressure
WMT
Packaging Corporation Posts Upbeat Q2 Results, but Street Remains Cautious
PKG
ABF hires a new finance head from a rival firm amid the rising inflation burden
Meta Brings More Monetization Avenues for Creators
META
Weber Tanked 22% Yesterday & There Are Multiple Reasons Behind It
WEBR
What Is Going on With Weber Stock?
WEBR
WWE Announces New Co-CEOs, Shares Pop 8%
WWE
Oil Companies Flying High but Facing an Unprecedented Future
BP
CVX
More Market News >