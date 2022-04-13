tiprankstipranks
Tesla Makes Way for Next-Gen Roadster

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has started taking pre-orders for its next-generation Roadster sports car, a report published by StreetInsider.com said.

Those who want to pre-book the car need to make an instant payment of $5,000 and deposit $45,000 within 10 days. The production of the car is expected to commence next year.

With a top speed of 250 mph, the four-seater vehicle will take around 1.9 seconds to go from 0 to 60 miles per hour (mph) and four seconds to reach 100 mph. The Roadster is expected to cover 600 miles on a single charge.

Consensus Rating

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 15 Buys, five Holds and six Sells. Tesla’s average price target of $1,005.64 implies 1.9% upside potential. Shares have gained 29.5% over the past year.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (NYSE: SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Tesla’s performance.

According to the tool, compared to the previous year, Tesla’s website traffic registered a 32.2% rise in global visits in March. Moreover, the website traffic has increased 14.3% year-to-date against the same period last year.

