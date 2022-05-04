tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Tesla Has Big Plans for Shanghai

With the construction of a new production facility, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) plans to make Shanghai “the world’s largest vehicle export hub,” a report published by StreetInsider.com said.

The new facility, which will be built next to the EV giant’s Gigafactory 3, will have an annual production capacity of 450,000 units. Once the initial construction of the factory is complete, Tesla is planning to manufacture Model Y and Model 3 vehicles.

Last year, the Texas-based company manufactured 484,130 units of Model 3 and Model Y at its Gigafactory 3, which accounted for 51.7% of the total global production.

Analysts’ Take

Bill Selesky of Argus Research, said, “Whether or not you’re in favor of the Twitter buyout, from a Tesla shareholder perspective, the biggest concern is that Musk ‘gets distracted’ with this purchase and spends less time worrying about how Tesla is going to manage through the year.”

On the contrary, CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson said, “We think if anyone can juggle these companies, it’s Elon. He’s been able to successfully balance growth at both Tesla and SpaceX over the last several years and he’s surrounded by a highly capable supporting cast at each company.”

Nelson has a Buy rating on Tesla with a price target of $1,350 (48.5% upside potential).

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 14 Buys, eight Holds and five Sells. TSLA’s average price target of $980.41 implies 7.8% upside potential. Shares have gained 35% over the past year.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (NYSE: SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Tesla’s performance.

According to the tool, Tesla’s website traffic registered a 32.2% rise in global visits in March, compared to February. Further, the footfall on the company’s website has grown 14.3% year-to-date against the same period last year.

Conclusion

TSLA stock has been witnessing volatility ever since Musk revealed his plans to take over Twitter. Let’s hope this is only a temporary thing and investors do not lose confidence in the stock seeing Musk put his finger in many pies.

Learn more about the Website Traffic tool in this video by Youtube sensation Tom Nash. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Airbnb Posts Robust Q1; Shares Soar
Avis Budget Drives to Strong Q1 Results
Why Did Zebra Lose 3% Despite Upbeat Q1 Results?