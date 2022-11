EV maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans to commence the mass production of its Cybertruck, according to Reuters.

The company is moving towards setting up its facility in Austin for production which is expected to begin by the end of 2023.

The Cybertruck was unveiled back in 2019 and its production timeline has seen a reset thrice until now.

Technoking Elon Musk had noted earlier that the company had more orders than can be completed in three years already.

