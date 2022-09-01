‘Terrifying’ new warning over British economy from think tank

Influential think tank the Resolution Foundation has issued a ‘terrifying’ new warning over Britain’s economy, warning of the biggest squeeze on living standards in a century.

Household incomes will fall by 10% in 2022 and 2023.

The number of people living in absolute poverty – where income is below a level required for the basics of life – will rise by three million to 14 million in 2023/2024, unless economic forecasts change, or the Government introduces new policies.

The think tank said that support from the incoming Prime Minister is “now all but inevitable”.

Support from PM ‘inevitable’

Lalitha Try, a researcher at the Resolution Foundation, said: “Britain is already experiencing the biggest fall in real pay since 1977, and a tough winter looms as energy bills hit £500 a month. With high inflation likely to stay with us for much of next year, the outlook for living standards is frankly terrifying.

“Typical households are on course to see their real incomes fall by £3,000 over the next two years – the biggest squeeze in at least a century – while three million extra people could fall into absolute poverty.

UK inflation to soar

Yesterday Goldman Sachs warned that Inflation could hit 22.4% in 2023 if prices for natural gas remain as high as they currently are.

The figure is considerably higher than recent forecasts by Citi and the Bank of England, which predicted that inflation could hit 18.6% and 13% respectively.

The prediction adds pressure on the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee which is due to have its next interest rate meeting on September 15.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research warned last month that the Bank of England would need to raise interest rates to 3% to bring down inflation.

Another 21 economists suggested that the bank would raise interest rates by 0.25% in September – after a 0.5% raise in August.

British consumer price inflation rose to 10.1% in July, up from 9.4% in June, in the highest figure since February 1982, according to the Office of National Statistics.