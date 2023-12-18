Tencent (OTC:TCEHY) Shutters Game Studio in the U.S.

Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY) (HK:0700) has shuttered one of its gaming studios in the U.S., according to Reuters.

The Team Kaiju studio in the U.S. was expected to play a pivotal role in the company’s aim to become a leading name in the Western market. Reportedly, Tencent closed the U.S. unit earlier this year and shuffled the employees to work on another game.

Further, Scott Warner, the name behind popular titles such as Halo 4, has left Team Kaiju as well. The development comes amid Tencent’s push to develop titles with Western markets in mind. Recently, the company unveiled Last Sentinel, which was developed at its game studio in Los Angeles. Last week, the PUBG developer released the mobile party game DreamStar. The game could potentially face off against NetEase’s (NASDAQ:NTES) hit title Egg Party, which has already notched 100 million monthly active users.

Impressively, Tencent is set to hit 100 billion yuan in eCommerce gross merchandise value via its WeChat channels this year. The company is banking on WeChat channels and short-form videos to drive its top line.

What Is Tencent’s Price Target?

Overall, the Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on Tencent Holdings and the average TCEHY price target of $47.65 points to a 19.9% potential upside in the stock. That’s after a nearly 11.4% drop in the company’s share price so far this year.

